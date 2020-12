Biden slams Trump's response to massive cyberattack



President-elect Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump and his administration for not making an official statement on the suspected Russian cyberattacks against US federal government agencies. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:51 Published 12 hours ago

Buttigieg defends experience level to be Transportation Secretary



Transportation Secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that he’s confident he has the right experience level to serve as a Cabinet official in the Biden administration. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 01:46 Published 3 days ago