|
|
Who has Donald Trump just pardoned? A guide to the key figures
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
From figures in the Russia investigation to former Republican lawmakers, a look at who’s who in the latest round of pardons
|
|
|
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
Trump's private bankers resign from Deutsche Bank 02:45
Deutsche Banks says Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, the private bankers responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, have resigned. CNN Kara Scannell reports.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|