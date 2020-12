Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible



Dr. Fauci Advises Biden and Harris to Get Vaccinated as Soon as Possible. On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about the importance of the COVID-19.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:20 Published 6 days ago

Biden taps Susan Rice as top domestic policy adviser



[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday tapped Susan Rice, who was national security adviser to former President Barack Obama, to lead the White House's domestic policy council in a flurry of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago