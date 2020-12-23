Global  
 

Japan's 'Twitter killer' drops death sentence appeal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, lured people who posted online comments about suicidal thoughts to his home, where he killed and butchered his young victims. All but one of those murdered were women, and they ranged in age from 15 to 26.
