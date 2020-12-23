Japan's 'Twitter killer' drops death sentence appeal
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, lured people who posted online comments about suicidal thoughts to his home, where he killed and butchered his young victims. All but one of those murdered were women, and they ranged in age from 15 to 26.
