Trump's longtime personal bankers resign from Deutsche Bank

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Two Deutsche Bank employees responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have resigned.
 Deutsche Banks says Rosemary Vrablic and Dominic Scalzi, the private bankers responsible for lending to President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, have resigned. CNN Kara Scannell reports.

