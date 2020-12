You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Whitney Houston Fans Must Watch! Music Titans Weigh In On Her Iconic Hits In REELZ Doc



It's safe to say that Whitney Houston was one of the greatest voices of her generation and left us far too soon. In celebration of the late singer who brought us "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and put.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic



Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in Upcoming Biopic . Ackie, most known for her role as Jannah in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' . will reportedly portray the late Houston in 'I Wanna.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady



"I Want To Dance With Somebody", the new Whitney Houston biopic has found it's leading lady. According to CNN, British actress Naomi Ackie has been chosen to play the late singer. Ackie is best known.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Family and Friends Remember Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina in First Trailer for Lifetime's Doc 'The two-hour documentary presents an in-depth look at the parallel lives of renowned singer Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina,' states a press...

AceShowbiz 1 week ago