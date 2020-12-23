News24.com | Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, list of others

Global  
 

Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, list of others

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
US President Donald Trump granted pardons Tuesday to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia along with a list of others as time ticks away on his remaining weeks in office.
 President Donald Trump announced a wave of lame duck pardons, including two for men who pleaded guilty in Robert Mueller’s investigation, as well as ones for Republican allies who once served in Congress and military contractors involved in a deadly shooting of Iraqi civilians. CNN’s Evan Perez...

President Donald Trump on Tuesday (December 22) issued a flurry of pardons and commutations. His clemency list included two people convicted in the investigation into Russia's election interference and..

CNN’s Pamela Brown and John Berman discuss the list of people President Trump has just pardoned, including former campaign aide George Papadopoulous, two former US congressmen and others.

US Attorney General William Barr did not want the Department of Justice to reveal it was investigating Hunter Biden before the 2020 presidential election. According to Business Insider, Barr went to..

 The moves are sure to draw even further controversy and come as the outgoing Republican continues to refuse to concede defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in the...
 The outgoing president has issued pardons for 15 more people, including people implicated in the Russia investigation.
 President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned 15 people, including Republican allies, a 2016 campaign official ensnared in the Russia probe and former government...
