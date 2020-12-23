News24.com | Trump pardons two linked to Russia probe, list of others
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () US President Donald Trump granted pardons Tuesday to two people linked to a probe into alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia along with a list of others as time ticks away on his remaining weeks in office.
