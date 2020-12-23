Global  
 

By hiring Boise State's Bryan Harsin, Auburn proves it's finally ready to go in a new direction

Harsin doesn't have any Auburn ties, but that's why he might be a great choice to replace Gus Malzahn
 Media reports from national college football writers and local media in Alabama say Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will be the new head football coach at Auburn University.

