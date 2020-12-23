Global  
 

Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump's call for $2K checks

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff came out in support of President Trump’s call for $2,000 checks to be sent to Americans...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Here's why Ossoff agrees with Trump on increased direct payments

Here's why Ossoff agrees with Trump on increased direct payments 02:58

 Georgia Senate-challenger Jon Ossoff reacts to the coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress, calling for increased direct stimulus payments for Americans struggling during the pandemic.

