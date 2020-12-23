Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump's call for $2K checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks



Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 21 hours ago

Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election



CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January. Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago