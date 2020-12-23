Georgia Senate candidate Ossoff backs Trump's call for $2K checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Trump Sides With Democrats and
Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday night, President
Donald Trump posted a video to
Twitter criticizing the recently-passed
COVID-19 stimulus..
Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election
CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence.
They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January.
Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their..
Harris to GA voters: 'You have it within your hands'
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris campaigned in Columbus, Georgia on Monday for Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.