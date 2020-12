You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thune Not In Favor Of Senate Overturning Election



CNN Reports that House Republicans met with Donald Trump and VP Mike Pence. They discussed their plan to overturn the Electoral College votes in January. Senate Majority whip John Thune slammed their.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago Romney: Trump Has "Blindspot" For Russia



On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney slammed Pres. Donald Trump. Romney was upset that Pres. Trump shifted the blame for the SolarWinds hack from Russia to China. Trump said "it may be China" that's responsible.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 days ago Trump Says "Wild" Rally Will Erupt In DC



President Donald Trump has urged his supporters to flock to Washington DC on January 6. He is promising followers a "wild" rally. January 6 is the same day that Congress is scheduled to meet to.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago