New Drug Offers Hope To Leukemia Patients



There has been a new medical breakthrough in the fight against myeloid leukemia or AML. A new drug for AML improves overall survival in people with the deadly blood cancer by up to 10 months. That's.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 hours ago

Woman Laughs Uncontrollably While Trying On Ill-Fitting Leggings



This woman laughed uncontrollably while trying on ill-fitting leggings. She had ordered a 5XL size from China and had been assured that the leggings would fit. The lowers ended up being a few sizes too.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:46 Published 8 hours ago