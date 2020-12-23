Nepali airline Buddha Air flies passengers to the wrong airport
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Nepali airline Buddha Air made a blunder recently when it flew passengers to the wrong airport. The 69 passengers on board -- 66 adults and three children -- eventually made it to the correct airport safely, albeit a few hours behind schedule.
