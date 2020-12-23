Italians who lost family members to COVID-19 seek €100 million in damages
Around 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they were initiating legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking €100 million (more than $156 million Cdn) in damages.
