Italians who lost family members to COVID-19 seek €100 million in damages

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Around 500 relatives of people who died of COVID-19 in Italy said on Wednesday they were initiating legal action against regional and national authorities, seeking €100 million (more than $156 million Cdn) in damages.
