Will Talen Horton-Tucker Be an X-Factor for the Lakers This Season?



The NBA preseason is underway and we've already seen John Wall's Houston Rockets debut, Kevin Durant's return with the Brooklyn Nets and LaMelo Ball's first game with the Charlotte Hornets. Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:11 Published 1 week ago

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED



Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:43 Published on November 24, 2020