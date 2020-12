You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK hits new COVID-19 record cases as vaccines arrive in Europe



British health officials warn coronavirus infections are rising rapidly - as politicians consider new restrictions. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:00 Published 19 hours ago Colorado Doctor Says New Strain Of COVID-19 Shouldn't Cause Alarm



The medical community in Colorado is weighing in on the new COVID-19 variant discovered in the state. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:38 Published 22 hours ago Lawsuits successful in reopening Western New York businesses amid COVID restrictions



After months of challenges, businesses are finding success in the courtroom. Dozens of businesses are fighting COVID-19 restrictions, suing both state and local officials to reopen amid the pandemic,.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:15 Published 1 day ago