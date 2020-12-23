People Getting COVID Relief Payment Fear It Isn't Enough

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus relief increase up to Senate, some people still think it's not enough



The House of Representatives voted to increase the amount of coronavirus relief Americans get from $600 dollars to $2,000 dollars, now it's up to the Senate. People in Downtown Chico feel it's not a.. Credit: KHSL Published 9 hours ago LA will require quarantines for people entering county



Los Angeles County will now require visitors to quarantine for 10 days when they arrive. This also goes for people returning home after traveling. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:14 Published 1 day ago House To Vote On Increasing Stimulus Checks To $2,000



The House of Representatives will vote on Monday on a measure to increase stimulus checks. The increase will be for Americans under a certain income level to receive $2,000 in payment. This comes after.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago