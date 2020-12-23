Global  
 

People Getting COVID Relief Payment Fear It Isn't Enough

Newsy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
People Getting COVID Relief Payment Fear It Isn't EnoughWatch VideoIt's easy to get lost in the numbers of this potential deal.

And the back and forth between lawmakers doesn't make it any easier.

But we want to focus on who this deal would actually impact — everyday people.

And many Americans say while some of the figures sound nice, they won't go very far in...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Las Vegan reacts to news of a new coronavirus relief bill

Las Vegan reacts to news of a new coronavirus relief bill 02:06

 After more than six months of failed negotiations, Congress finally striking a deal to get relief to the American people. After more than six months of failed negotiations, Congress finally striking a deal to get relief to the American people. Astrid Mendez reporting.

