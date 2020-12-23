Global  
 

News24.com | UK Covid-19 variant detected in Israel, health ministry says

News24 Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Israel has detected four cases of the new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, the Israeli health ministry said on Wednesday.
