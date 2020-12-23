Global  
 

Voting machine company executive sues Trump allies for defamation

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
An executive for a voting machine company that has been the target of conspiracy theories in the aftermath of Donald Trump's 2020...
