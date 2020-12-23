Voting machine company executive sues Trump allies for defamation

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Smartmatic Forces Fox News Hosts To Eat Large Helping Of Crow



Since losing the 2020 election, President Donald Trump has continued to attack the integrity of the voting system. Some of his Fox News allies have homed in on the company Smartmatic--because of the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now



TikTok Is Spared by Commerce Department for Now . In a formal government notice issued on Thursday, the Commerce Department said it would not enforce Trump's executive order against TikTok. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published on November 13, 2020 TikTok to Reach Approximately 1.2B Users in 2021, Study Says



TikTok to Reach Approximately 1.2B Users in 2021, Study Says. According to a report from app analytics and market data website App Annie. TikTok is on track to nearly triple its monthly active.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:11 Published on November 11, 2020