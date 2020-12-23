COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Family of the man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday morning identifies him to NBC4 as 47-year-old...Full Article
Family identifies man shot and killed by Columbus police officer as Andre Hill
Upworthy 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Ohio police officer fired over fatal shooting of black man
New Zealand Herald
A white Ohio police officer was fired Monday after bodycam footage showed him fatally shooting 47-year-old Andre Hill — a Black..
-
Activists Want White Officer In Columbus Charged In Black Man's Death
NPR
-
Ohio Police Officer Fired After Killing Black Man In Garage
Newsy
-
Andre Hill's family says Columbus officer's firing is first step toward justice after shooting
CBS News
-
News24.com | US police officer fired after killing unarmed black man Andre Hill
News24
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/10/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/10/2020