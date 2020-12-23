Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polygraph.info Recaps 2020 COVID-19 Disinfo Pandemic

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Polygraph.info Recaps 2020 COVID-19 Disinfo PandemicIn a year defined by COVID-19, disinformation regarding the deadly pandemic has spread everywhere. Polygraph.info examined some of the major disinformation themes to have emerged from various corners of the world, and where those false narratives overlap.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like