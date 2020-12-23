Polygraph.info Recaps 2020 COVID-19 Disinfo Pandemic Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

In a year defined by COVID-19, disinformation regarding the deadly pandemic has spread everywhere. Polygraph.info examined some of the major disinformation themes to have emerged from various corners of the world, and where those false narratives overlap. In a year defined by COVID-19, disinformation regarding the deadly pandemic has spread everywhere. Polygraph.info examined some of the major disinformation themes to have emerged from various corners of the world, and where those false narratives overlap. 👓 View full article

