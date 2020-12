'Egregious and disgusting': Trump's pardon of Blackwater contractors sparks outrage, warnings Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Critics warned that Trump pardoning pardon four ex-Blackwater contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians could jeopardize the safety of American military personnel.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like