Covid 19 coronavirus: UK avoids food shortage after France lifts travel ban

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: UK avoids food shortage after France lifts travel banThe UK has narrowly avoided a national food shortage after France agreed to let thousands of truck drivers travel between the two countries again.France issued an immediate travel ban on all people coming from the UK earlier this...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Ban 'won't have impact' on vaccine or food

Ban 'won't have impact' on vaccine or food 15:51

 The Transport Secretary has told Sky News that France's ban on freight will not disrupt the delivery of the COVID vaccine or food.

