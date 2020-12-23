'Important and exciting' ritual bath from Jesus' time discovered at the Garden of Gethsemane Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The remains of a 2,000-year-old ritual bath have been discovered at Gethsemane — the place where Jesus Christ prayed before He was betrayed by Judas — marking the first archeological evidence linking the pilgrimage site to the New Testament era. 👓 View full article

