Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Important and exciting' ritual bath from Jesus' time discovered at the Garden of Gethsemane

Christian Post Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
The remains of a 2,000-year-old ritual bath have been discovered at Gethsemane — the place where Jesus Christ prayed before He was betrayed by Judas — marking the first archeological evidence linking the pilgrimage site to the New Testament era. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Ritual bath from time of Jesus found at Gethsemane in Jerusalem

Ritual bath from time of Jesus found at Gethsemane in Jerusalem The Church of Gethsemane (also known as the Church of the Agony or Church of All Nations), located at the foot of the famous Mount of Olives, is one of...
Jerusalem Post