You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coroner IDs man in Fort Wayne killed in car vs. semi crash on Washington and Coliseum



A man is dead after police in Fort Wayne say his car crashed into a semi-truck while he was turning onto the road from a ramp. Police say did not see the vehicle and was pinned underneath Tuesday.. Credit: WFFT Published 1 day ago Person Witnesses Police Car Chase At Golf Course



This person witnessed a police car chase at a golf course. They were driving the golf cart when he suddenly noticed a police car cross the path in front. The person then followed them and discovered.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:41 Published 3 days ago Man recovering after being trapped in car under snow



10 hours trapped in a car buried in snow without heat! 58-year old Kevin Kresen is alive and recovering in the hospital. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago