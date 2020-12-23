Global  
 

Thousands of truck drivers scramble for tests at U.K. port after France eases blockade

CTV News Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Thousands of stranded truck drivers at the British port of Dover vented their anger Wednesday as they struggled to access coronavirus tests, after France agreed to ease a blockade despite fears over a new COVID-19 variant.
 Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant. Soraya Ali reports.

