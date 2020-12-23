Thousands of truck drivers scramble for tests at U.K. port after France eases blockade
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 () Thousands of stranded truck drivers at the British port of Dover vented their anger Wednesday as they struggled to access coronavirus tests, after France agreed to ease a blockade despite fears over a new COVID-19 variant.
Furious truck drivers stranded at the English port of Dover scuffled with police as Britain sought to get cross-Channel traffic moving after a partial blockade by France to contain a highly infectious coronavirus variant. Soraya Ali reports.
A further 800 military personnel have been sent to Kent to help thousands oflorry drivers waiting to cross into France on Christmas Day. Some 1,100 troopshave been deployed as part of the operation at..
HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the..