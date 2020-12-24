Global  
 

Exiled Belarusian Archbishop To Be Allowed To Return For Christmas

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Exiled Belarusian Archbishop To Be Allowed To Return For ChristmasBelarusian authorities announced Tuesday that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk-Mohilev, who was exiled in August, will be permitted to return to the country at Christmas.

“The Apostolic Nunciature express its gratitude to the State Authorities of Belarus for responding positively to Pope Francis' request to return...
