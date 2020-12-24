Exiled Belarusian Archbishop To Be Allowed To Return For Christmas Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Belarusian authorities announced Tuesday that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk-Mohilev, who was exiled in August, will be permitted to return to the country at Christmas.



Belarusian authorities announced Tuesday that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk-Mohilev, who was exiled in August, will be permitted to return to the country at Christmas."The Apostolic Nunciature express its gratitude to the State Authorities of Belarus for responding positively to Pope Francis' request to return

