Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Pass No Virus But Fewer-Than-Expected Antibodies To Newborns

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Pregnant Women With COVID-19 Pass No Virus But Fewer-Than-Expected Antibodies To NewbornsPregnant women may be especially vulnerable to developing more severe cases of COVID-19 following SARS-CoV-2 infection, but little is known about their anti-SARS-CoV-2 immune response or how it may affect their offspring. In a study published in JAMA Network Open, a group led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital...
