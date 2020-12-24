Ancient DNA Retells Story Of Caribbean’s First People, With A Few Plot Twists
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The history of the Caribbean's original islanders comes into sharper focus in a new Nature study that combines decades of archaeological work with advancements in genetic technology.
An international team led by Harvard Medical School's David Reich analyzed the genomes of 263 individuals in the largest study of ancient human...
