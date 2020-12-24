Trump pardons former campaign chair Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner's father
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
20 minutes ago) U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
