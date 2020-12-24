Global  
 

Trump pardons former campaign chair Paul Manafort, Jared Kushner's father

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law.
