The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder game for Wednesday night has been postponed as the Rockets do not have the league-required...Full Article
NBA postpones Oklahoma City Thunder-Houston Rockets game
Basketball: NBA game between Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder postponed after Covid scare - reports
New Zealand Herald
One day into the new NBA season and the league has suffered its first blow at the hands of the Covid-19 pandemic.After a successful..