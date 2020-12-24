Global  
 

Central African Republic: Rebel Violence Threatens Elections, Says HRW

Eurasia Review Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Central African Republic: Rebel Violence Threatens Elections, Says HRWA new rebel coalition in the Central African Republic has created havoc in the run-up to the country’s legislative and presidential elections, scheduled for December 27, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today.

The new coalition is called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (Coalition des patriotes pour le changement, CPC)....
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops

CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops 02:41

 Festivities mixed with fear in Bangui as people look ahead to a tense election.

