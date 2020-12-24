Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pardons ex-campaign chair Manafort

SBS Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is among the latest to be pardoned in the latest burst of clemency in President Trump's final days in the White House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner

Trump pardons Stone, Manafort and Charles Kushner 02:23

 President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Issues More Pardons [Video]

President Trump Issues More Pardons

President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:25Published
Trump Pardons Manafort [Video]

Trump Pardons Manafort

Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did? [Video]

Can Trump Pardon Himself? Would It Matter If He Did?

Having grudgingly green-lit the peaceful transfer of power, President Donald Trump is now perfectly poised to proceed with a parade of pardons. Trump has already commuted the sentence of his informal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published