Trump pardons ex-campaign chair Manafort
Thursday, 24 December 2020 (
45 minutes ago) Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort is among the latest to be pardoned in the latest burst of clemency in President Trump's final days in the White House.
President Donald Trump announced 26 new pardons, including pardons for Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner. CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.
