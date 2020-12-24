China launches anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China's fast-growing tech industries.
