China launches anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Chinese regulators on Thursday announced an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up official efforts to tighten control over China's fast-growing tech industries. 👓 View full article

