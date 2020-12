You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Despite pardon, Hunter prosecutor says case was worth it



President Trump's pardon of former Congressman Duncan Hunter came as no surprise to man who prosecuted the case Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:04 Published 1 hour ago Former Rep. Duncan Hunter granted full pardon from President Trump



Former California Rep. Duncan Hunter received a full pardon from President Trump after the congressman pleaded guilty last year to misuse of campaign funds. Credit: KSWB Duration: 02:38 Published 7 hours ago Former GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets Full Pardon From Trump



Former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who pleaded guilty last year to misusing campaign funds and was weeks away from starting an 11-month prison sentence, received a full pardon Tuesday from President Donald.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago