Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GOP Rep Slams Trump for Doubling Back on Stimulus Checks, Says White House Rejected $2K

Upworthy Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
"He's leaving Republicans out there hanging out to dry after signing off on an agreement and asking us to vote for it," said...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks

Rep. Ayanna Pressley calls $600 stimulus checks "survival checks" 08:44

 CNN’s Abby Phillip speaks with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) about the latest round of relief checks, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, and vaccine hesitancy among Blacks.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks [Video]

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Trump Sides With Democrats and Pushes for $2,000 Stimulus Checks. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump posted a video to Twitter criticizing the recently-passed COVID-19 stimulus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill [Video]

Trump Threatens To Veto COVID Bill

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump criticized the COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress. In a video, he criticized combining the $900-billion COVID package with another measure funding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
GOP lawmaker on why his colleagues won't speak out against Trump [Video]

GOP lawmaker on why his colleagues won't speak out against Trump

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) tells CNN’s Pamela Brown what he fears could happen if his Republican colleagues continue to avoid speaking out against President Donald Trump’s election conspiracies.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump threatens to reject stimulus deal and issues controversial pardons

 President Trump is demanding Congress renegotiate its $900 billion stimulus package to include $2,000 checks for Americans. He also announced pardons for several...
CBS News