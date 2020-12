'The Bachelorette' Finale Ends With Straightforward Proposal | THR News



Everything about this season's 'The Bachelorette' has been unprecedented — and Tuesday's finale was no exception. The ABC reality franchise did not include an 'After the Final Rose' update during its.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:36 Published 9 hours ago

Tayshia Adams Visits 'Hometowns' In 'The Bachelorette' Preview



Get a sneak peek at Tuesday's upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", where Tayshia Adams meets the families of her four remaining men on unconventional "hometown" dates. Plus, more TV news including a.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:50 Published 1 week ago