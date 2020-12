Europe Bans Flights From UK As Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London



After an alarming outbreak of a mutant coronavirus, multiple countries have canceled flights from the United Kingdom. According to Business Insider, the move was prompted by fears around the new.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago

As COVID Cases Grow, Testing More Important Than Ever In N.J.



It has been nine months since the first confirmed COVID case in New Jersey. The numbers continue to rise, with 56 additional deaths Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 15,309. Officials say.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:26 Published 3 weeks ago