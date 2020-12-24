U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () So far only a handful of federal government agencies have officially confirmed having been affected, including the U.S. Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, and the Department of Energy.
The U.S. nuclear weapons agency and at least three states were hacked as part of a massive targeted cyber attack. The hackers are believed to have gained access to networks by installing malicious code..