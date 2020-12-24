Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Hindu Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
So far only a handful of federal government agencies have officially confirmed having been affected, including the U.S. Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, and the Department of Energy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Massive cyber attack: US nuclear weapons agency breached | Oneindia News [Video]

Massive cyber attack: US nuclear weapons agency breached | Oneindia News

The U.S. nuclear weapons agency and at least three states were hacked as part of a massive targeted cyber attack. The hackers are believed to have gained access to networks by installing malicious code..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Russian Hackers Breach US Government [Video]

Russian Hackers Breach US Government

Russian Hackers , Breach US Government. On Dec. 13, a Commerce Department spokesman confirmed that hackers targeted multiple American companies and agencies. including cybersecurity company..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

 The CISA said last week that U.S. government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private groups were among those affected
Upworthy

US Cyber Agency Says SolarWinds Hackers Are 'Impacting' State, Local Govts

 The U.S. cybersecurity agency said on Wednesday that a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local...
Newsmax

Microsoft among 40 tech firms and government agencies hit in SolarWinds cyberattack

 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and around 40 other tech companies and government agencies have been confirmed as among the victims of a serious cyberattack...
Proactive Investors