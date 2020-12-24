Ohio mayor calls for 'immediate termination' of officer who shot and killed a Black man 'who had committed no crime'

More Heads Roll At City Hall Amid Fallout Over Anjanette Young Raid
There are now three members of the legal team who are gone as a result of the CBS 2 Investigators exposing the video of the botched raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked, and the city's..
Man Shot at Pizza Restaurant
Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Hemet, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "On 11/02/20 at about 6:25 pm, Hemet Police Officers responded to the 200 block of E Stetson Avenue, after receiving a call of..
Ohio Man Who Claimed To Be Missing Aurora Boy Sentenced To 2 Years
An Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Aurora, Illinois child has been sentenced to serve two years behind bars and one year of probation for aggravated identity theft. Katie Johnston..