News24.com | Ex-presidential contender Andrew Yang files papers to run for New York mayor
Thursday, 24 December 2020
8 minutes ago) Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and former 2020 US presidential contender, has filed papers to run for mayor of New York City as a Democrat in next year's elections, according to the city's Campaign Finance Board.
