UAE reports 1,311 Covid cases, 1,495 recoveries, 2 deaths

Video Credit: ANI - Published 3 days ago India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases 01:49 India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total...