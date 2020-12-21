Global  
 

UAE reports 1,311 Covid cases, 1,495 recoveries, 2 deaths

Khaleej Times Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
More than 19.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases

India reports 24,337 fresh COVID cases 01:49

 India recorded 24,337 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases toll to 3,03,639. COVID tally of the country stands at 1,00,55,560. With 25,709 recoveries in last 24 hours, India's total recovery is reported to be 96,06,111. 333 deaths due to COVID infection in last 24 hours led the total...

MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths [Video]

MSDH reports 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health has reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases and 43 new deaths including two in Hancock County and two in Pearl River County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Qatar begins COVID vaccination campaign [Video]

Qatar begins COVID vaccination campaign

First phase of vaccination to prioritise people over 70, healthcare workers and those with chronic conditions.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:52Published
$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump [Video]

$900B COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress, sent to President Trump

Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in..

Credit: WFFTPublished

UAE reports 1,077 Covid cases, 845 recoveries, 2 deaths

 More than 19.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
Khaleej Times

UAE reports 1,226 Covid cases, 1,611 recoveries, 3 deaths

 More than 19.4 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
Khaleej Times

UAE reports 1,246 Covid cases, 1,533 recoveries, 3 deaths

 More than 19.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far.
Khaleej Times