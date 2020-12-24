Global  
 

News Brief: Trump Pardons, Defense Bill Veto, Brexit Negotiators

NPR Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
President Trump grants another round of pardons. Congress will try to override the president's veto of the defense bill. Brexit negotiators have been working overtime to reach a trade deal by Dec. 31.
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support

Trump vetoes massive defense bill despite GOP support 02:56

 President Donald Trump has vetoed the sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress. He had previously threatened to do so because it doesn’t include a repeal of Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties....

Blackwater attack survivor to Trump: You will have to face God [Video]

Blackwater attack survivor to Trump: You will have to face God

Four US security personnel from the private company Blackwater, who were convicted of shooting unarmed civilians in the Nisour Square massacre in Iraq, have been included in a swathe of pardons..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:39Published
President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons [Video]

President Donald Trump Hands Out 26 New Pardons

President Donald Trump handed out 26 new pardons Wednesday, including two more connected to the special counsel probe and one close to his family; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort & Others [Video]

President Trump Pardons Roger Stone, Paul Manafort & Others

President Trump had already commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence earlier this year. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37KDB43

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:41Published