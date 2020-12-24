News24.com | Taiwan fines EVA Air $35 000 after pilot blamed for Covid-19 infection

Global  
 

Taiwan's Transport Ministry on Thursday fined EVA Airways Corp $35 000 after the government blamed one of its pilots for a rare locally transmitted case of Covid-19 because he failed to follow disease prevention rules.
