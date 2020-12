You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK



South Africa's New Rapidly-Spreading COVID-19 Variant Makes Its Way to the UK . It appears to be more transmissible and is independent from the new variant that recently emerged in the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:12 Published 17 hours ago Mutated virus variant from S.Africa in UK - health minister



A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 18 hours ago ‘Doctors, nurses are real Superman & Wonder Woman’: Rajnath Singh



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the medical fraternity for their service during the Covid-19 pandemic. While speaking at the convocation of Lucknow's King George Medical University via video.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25 Published 1 day ago