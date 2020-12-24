Another new coronavirus variant found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Another new variant of the novel coronavirus seems to have emerged in Nigeria, the head of Africa's disease control body said on Thursday, cautioning more investigation was needed. "It's a separate lineage from the UK and the South African lineages," John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told an online news conference from Addis Ababa.