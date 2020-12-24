Kalashnikov tests new 'fire-and-forget' anti-aircraft missile

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The tests of the state-of-the-art Strela-9M333 anti-aircraft missile were successfully completed at the Donguz test site in the Orenburg region of Russia, the Kalashnikov Concern said.The video provided by the Kalashnikov Concern shows the night test of the Strela-10M missile system mounted on a tracked vehicle. Several air targets simulating enemy weapons were used for the test. According to the developer, Strela-9M333 can hit low-flying aircraft and helicopters at any season of the year, countering the use of parachuted and modulated means of optical jamming, as well as remotely piloted aircraft and cruise missiles. The weapon works on the principle of "fire and forget". The Strela-9M333 has three homing head operation modes: photocontrast, infrared and jamming, which makes the new system superior to other missiles of this class.The tests have been completed, and the Kalashnikov Concern proceeds to the production of the new weapon system in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.