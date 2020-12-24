Global  
 

Ohio mayor calls for 'immediate termination' of officer who shot and killed a Black man 'who had committed no crime'

Upworthy Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
The mayor of Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday called for the "immediate termination" of a city police officer in the killing of a Black man...
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man

Bodycam video shows police officer fatally shoot unarmed Black man 02:52

 A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man. The mayor of Columbus called for the officer’s “immediate termination.”

