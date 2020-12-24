Santa's 'grandchildren' bring Christmas cheer to Italian nursing home

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Santa provides Christmas cheer to nursing home residents in Aberdeen



The pandemic isn't stopping Santa Claus from decking the halls with some of his favorite people this year. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 2 days ago Santa lookalike care worker spreads Christmas cheer in Belfast



Care worker and Santa lookalike Robert Hillerby makes social calls to hisclients in Belfast, to spread some Christmas cheer during the festive season.Footage includes him calling on regular client.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 2 days ago The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time



The Highest-Grossing, Christmas Movies of All Time . 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'The Polar.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 3 days ago