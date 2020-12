You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Power shutoffs in San Diego County due to fire danger



Thirty-thousand families could have their power shut off at any moment. SDG&E warning that with high fire danger, some customers may be in the dark for the start of Christmas Eve. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:05 Published 1 hour ago Creek Fire in North County prompts evacuations



The Creek Fire that erupted early Thursday morning in North County forced thousands to evacuate. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:24 Published 1 hour ago Brush Fire Burning On Camp Pendleton, Thousands Evacuated



A large brush fire erupted Thursday morning amid powerful Santa Ana winds near Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in northern San Diego County, forcing thousands of people to flee. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:20 Published 3 hours ago