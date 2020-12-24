2020: Karma is a bitch Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

2020: Karma is a bitch Mother Nature gave us a spectacularly memorable lesson this year, one that reached us all, whatever our nationality, color, race or creed. 2020 was a leveler. Whatever our nationality (that state dictated by which side of an invisible line we were born and which, incredibly, dictates our rights), race, color, creed, sexuality, level of education, socio-economic status, however high or low, whatever the comforts of our accommodation, 2020 gave a lesson which reached us all. It was a lesson prepared by Planet Earth, already feeling the foul taste of bile provoked by the worst parasite to have ever inhabited it, which has polluted our beautiful home from the bottom of the oceans, across the plains, rivers and mountains, right up into space. 👓 View full article

